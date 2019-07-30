IoTeX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $417,468.00 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $417,468.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance and Gate.io. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.05956535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, Coineal, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

