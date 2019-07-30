Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NVIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 102,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.46. Invivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70.

Get Invivo Therapeutics alerts:

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invivo Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.