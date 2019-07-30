Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Investors Title by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITIC traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.80. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Investors Title has a one year low of $153.01 and a one year high of $202.85.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

