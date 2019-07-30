Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SuperCom (SPCB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB):

7/30/2019 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

7/23/2019 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

7/17/2019 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

7/9/2019 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

7/2/2019 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

6/26/2019 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

6/20/2019 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

6/11/2019 – SuperCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SPCB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09. SuperCom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Get SuperCom Ltd alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SuperCom Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of SuperCom worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.