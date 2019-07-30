Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ITV (ITV)

ITV (LON: ITV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2019 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/25/2019 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – ITV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2019 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/16/2019 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/25/2019 – ITV had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

6/3/2019 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON ITV traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 111.30 ($1.45). 9,765,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.37. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.75 ($2.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 44,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

