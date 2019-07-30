Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.78 and last traded at $65.07, 1,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

