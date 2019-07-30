Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 159,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.