inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

