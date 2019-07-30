IntelliShare Market Cap Tops $10.36 Million (INE)

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One IntelliShare token can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and EXX. IntelliShare has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IntelliShare has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00282082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.01518204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00117805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About IntelliShare

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,534,297 tokens. IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_ . The official website for IntelliShare is www.intellishare.io . The official message board for IntelliShare is medium.com/@Intellishare_

IntelliShare Token Trading

IntelliShare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IntelliShare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IntelliShare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

