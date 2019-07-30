Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Market Cap Achieves $44,989.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $44,989.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00279853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.01550533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00117245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation launched on August 18th, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

