Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $58.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

