Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Shares Up 16%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) shot up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 6,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.90.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 240.18% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter.

Integrated Biopharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

