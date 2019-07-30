Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,189,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 1,446,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,500 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,808 shares of company stock worth $1,509,326 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 27.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 717.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 331,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,452. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

