InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 3.5%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05, 3,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 137,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

