Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Down to $144.63

Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $161.07, but opened at $144.63. Insperity shares last traded at $108.89, with a volume of 2,523,339 shares.
Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79.
In other news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $362,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,887.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 105.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 18.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 29.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
