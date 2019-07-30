Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Down to $144.63

Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $161.07, but opened at $144.63. Insperity shares last traded at $108.89, with a volume of 2,523,339 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 138.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $362,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,887.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 105.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 18.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 29.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

