Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $627,900.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $619,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $611,400.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $599,700.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Howard Lerman sold 17,921 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $359,316.05.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $618,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $589,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $578,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

Yext stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 575,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,425. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

