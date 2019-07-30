Insider Selling: United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UBNK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 229,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBNK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Financial Bancorp by 295.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

