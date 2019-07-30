Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 44,040 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $3,668,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,992,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TRU stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 1,013,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.