Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. 5,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

