Insider Selling: Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 3,964 Shares of Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of Kimberly Clark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 937,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.43. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472,005 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

