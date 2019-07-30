Insider Buying: Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) Insider Purchases 1,200,671 Shares of Stock

Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) insider John Poynton acquired 1,200,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$126,070.46 ($89,411.67).
STX remained flat at $A$0.13 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Strike Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00.
