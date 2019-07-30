Insider Buying: Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) Insider Purchases 1,200,671 Shares of Stock

Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) insider John Poynton acquired 1,200,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$126,070.46 ($89,411.67).

STX remained flat at $A$0.13 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Strike Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00.

About Strike Energy

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

