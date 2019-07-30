Insider Buying: Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX) Director Gary Keith Anderson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$43,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,923.52.

Shares of CSX remained flat at $C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 95,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.49.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

