Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INVA stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

