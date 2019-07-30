Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
INVA stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.