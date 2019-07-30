Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €15.60 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.88 ($21.96).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €1.01 ($1.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.11 ($16.41). 8,149,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 52 week high of €24.45 ($28.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

