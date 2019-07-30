Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €15.60 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.88 ($21.96).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €1.01 ($1.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.11 ($16.41). 8,149,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 52 week high of €24.45 ($28.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

