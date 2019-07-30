Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INDB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $317,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $124,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Independent Bank by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

