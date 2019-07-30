Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 270 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,986 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $2,643,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

