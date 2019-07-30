indaHash (IDH) Market Cap Reaches $3.28 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $1,285.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

