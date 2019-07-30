Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00 to $6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~6% (~$3.53 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.00-6.10 EPS.

ILMN traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $299.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,224. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.77.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total value of $38,659.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $1,552,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,291 shares of company stock worth $22,420,366 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

