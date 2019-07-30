IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Cap Reaches $480,909.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $240.45 or 0.02510389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 13% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $480,909.00 and approximately $3,734.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

