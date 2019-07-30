ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $308.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.40 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $360.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $330.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Shares of ICUI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. 106,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.82. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $210.94 and a 12 month high of $321.70.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,575,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 160,768 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $19,481,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $12,505,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

