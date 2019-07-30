Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $148,493.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 72.4% lower against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $148,493.00 and $38.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00280329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.01549396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00118220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.