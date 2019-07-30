iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 739.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 175.2% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,418 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 73,646 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15.

