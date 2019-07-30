Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $212.50. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

