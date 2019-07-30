Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 884 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,405 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 975,736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,641,000 after purchasing an additional 805,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 117,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

