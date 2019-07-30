Huntington National Bank Sells 636 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,030,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $47,849,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 825,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 735,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

