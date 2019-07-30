Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 4,351 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

