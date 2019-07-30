Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $13.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,899.02. 1,797,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,935.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,248.39.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.