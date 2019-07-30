Huntington National Bank Has $790,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Creative Planning grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. 16,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. S&P Equity Research reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

