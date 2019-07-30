Huntington National Bank Has $400,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $3,234,000.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.94.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $16.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. 636,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

