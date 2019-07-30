Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $304,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.8% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $5,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 99.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.40.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. 22,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Cigna’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

