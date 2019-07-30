Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting plc (LON:HTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $537.50. Hunting shares last traded at $513.50, with a volume of 502,395 shares traded.

HTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 783.69 ($10.24).

Get Hunting alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $857.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.86.

In other Hunting news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51). Also, insider Keith Lough bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($20,540.96).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.