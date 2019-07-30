Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.82. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.5145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

