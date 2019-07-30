HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 659.27 ($8.61).

HSBA opened at GBX 666.40 ($8.71) on Friday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

