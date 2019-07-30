Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA) Trading Down 1.1%

Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.95, approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.69.

About Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

