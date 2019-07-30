Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.22, approximately 553 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.27.

About Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

