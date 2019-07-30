Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after buying an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

