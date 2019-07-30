Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,380 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 28,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,191. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,449.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

