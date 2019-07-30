Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives $182.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of HON traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

