Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 609.0% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 122,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.61. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,776.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

