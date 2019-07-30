Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.